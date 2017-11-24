Over-40s League: Thompson and Robson hit crackers to inspire Victoria success

Easington Colliery CIU and Washington Victoria Inn both fielded weakened sides for their Premier Division battle, but still provided a good game, won 2-0 by the visitors.

Victoria struck after only five minutes when full-back James Thompson scored direct from a 20-yard free-kick.

After a great passing move, Mark Robson volleyed in a second goal. Easington produced a much better second-half performance, but Victoria held on.

Steve Jones shone for Washington, with Anthony Banks best for Easington.

Penshaw Catholic Club maintained their impressive form with a 6-0 drubbing of Hartlepool Raby Arms.

Chris Moody scored twice, adding to first goals of the season from Si Holland and John Kelly.

Star man John Spence also notched, while the goal of the game was a 20-yard top-corner volley from top scorer Luke Charlesworth.

Keeper Andy Naisbett was a mere spectator.

Both teams complimented referee Mark Watson for his handling of the game with a great sense of humour.

Wearmouth CW put up a good fight before going down 2-0 to third-top Hartlepool Workies.

Scott Newbegin volleyed a cushioned Dave Watson header home for the opener, and Wearmouth missed a glorious chance to level just before the break.

Mick Waller added a second from the spot after being brought down as he rounded the keeper, who made a fine, late save to keep it at 2-0.

Leaders Marden beat Wallsend Community 3-0, with Tony Healer’s double including a 25-yard free-kick. Alex Burnett added a third from six yards after good approach play from Mark Scott.

Grindon Broadway suffered a second straight defeat in Division One to slip three points off top spot.

Grindon’s poor performance was capitalised upon by Wallsend Boys Club’s brilliant first-time football. Grindon saw very little of the ball and were lucky to be level at the break.

Wallsend finally broke the deadlock when Dennis Livermore tapped in from three yards on 65 minutes.

Seaham Marlborough kept up their fine form with an 8-2 drubbing of hosts Newton Aycliffe Cobblers Hall, while Sherburn Village edged a 3-2 success at Hebburn Town.

Plains Farm Alldec earned an excellent 4-3 Second Division success at Hartlepool Catholic Club to climb to fourth-bottom spot, never looking back after going two up early on.

Mill View lost 5-3 in a thriller at Newcastle East End, while Dubmire Club were thumped 7-1 by North Shields Pineapple.

Rolls-Royce were sunk 2-0 by Hartlepool Stag & Monkey in Division Three, losing to a close-range finish and a brilliant 25-yard free-kick.

Ivy Legends romped to an impressive 3-0 win at Hartlepool Vets, while Houghton Cricket Club grabbed the derby bragging rights by thumping The Philadelphia 7-2.

Willow Pond succumbed 3-1 to Washington JFC Biddick Inn, despite being dominant for long spells.

Les Goodliff chipped keeper Andy Tilbury for Biddick’s opener, and they went 2-0 up when Ronald Bulmer’s stray pass was latched onto by Gary Fox, who skipped into the box and fired a low shot past a flat-footed Tilbury.

It was three when Goodliff struck on the counter-attack before Pond bagged a late reply, when Kit Tipling converted Gary Golightly’s cross past impressive keeper Steve Halliday.

Earlier, Tipling hit the post after a great link with David Laws and David Kelly, while Halliday made a great point-blank save to deny Tipling’s header, sub James Briant had an effort cleared off the line and Andy Norman had a goalbound header brilliantly saved.

Pennywell Vets climbed to fourth-bottom spot by winning 4-2 at Hartlepool Tech in Division Four.

Bottom club Doxy Lad lost 4-1 to Gateshead Redheugh, Pennywell Comrades were beaten 3-0 by leaders Hartlepool Jacksons Arms and Wearmouth CW Old Boys were pipped 4-3 in a thriller at Forest Hall.