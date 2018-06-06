Olly Hotchkiss quits Durham City as Crook appoint Jamie Tunstall as new boss

Northern League Second Division club Durham City are seeking a new manager after Olly Hotchkiss resigned after two years in charge.

Hotchkiss led a young squad to an 11th-place finish last term, following 10th in 2016-17.

A City statement read: “The board would like to thank Oliver for the hard work he has put into the club since taking over the reins almost two years ago. And we would like to wish him all the best for the future.

“Applications are now being sought for the vacant position.

“Anyone interested in this voluntary position should write to the club on email: ebacdurhamcityafc@gmail.com with contact details and a summary of their experience and qualifications.

“Ideally, candidates should hold a minimum of a Level 2 Coaching Award plus an in date FA Emergency First Aid Certificate.”

* Fellow Second Division side Crook Town , fourth-bottom last term, have named Jamie Tunstall as their new manager, taking over from Chris Lax.

Tunstall was in command at Billingham Synthonia last season

Millfield chairman Vince Kirkup said: “It’s always a difficult decision to change managers, but we are looking to improve in the coming season and we believe we can do that with Jamie.”