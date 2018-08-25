Olly Hotchkiss leaves Northern League side Washington after just five games

Ebac Northern League Division Two club Washington have confirmed that they have parted company with manager Olly Hotchkiss.

The 28-year-old left Durham City to take over as Mechanics manager in June but leaves the club after just five competitive games in charge.

Despite losing all five games the move still comes as a surprise after Hotchkiss oversaw a major overhaul of the Mechanics squad following relegation from the Northern League’s top-tier last season.

The likes of former Hebburn Town duo Dan Robinson and Rhyse Williams moved to the club as they looked to bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.

Things haven’t gone to plan as away defeats against Tow Law Town, Crook Town and West Allotment Celtic and a home reverse against Chester-le-Street Town left them pointless after their first four games.

A 4-0 home defeat against Division One side West Auckland Town also saw the Mechanics fall at the first hurdle in the FA Cup.

Earlier this week Hotchkiss stated that he remained confident that he would turn things around.

He said “It has been a frustrating season so far and it doesn’t get any easier at Heaton Stannington.

“We were under no illusions that it take time for the squad to bed in because we have a lot of new, young players here now.

“It can take time to get our philosophy across to them but we have shown signs of improvement.

“We have players coming back, some more new players have come in and we are nearer to the squad that we want to work with here.

“I am still very confident that we will get things going here.”

Washington confirmed the news of Hotchkiss’ departure via their Twitter account early on Saturday morning.

Their tweet read “Late last night the Club and @OLLYHOTCH went their separate ways.

“Gutted that it did not work out, however, would like to say a huge thanks to Olly for all of the work he has put in on and off the pitch.”

The club also confirmed that coaches Scott Curtis and Gary McGovern were in charge for Saturday’s league game at Heaton Stannington.

Hotchkiss becomes the first manager to leave a Northern League club this season.