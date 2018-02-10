Northern League: Willington fend off Esh Winning to keep up impressive run

Willington kept up their Ebac Northern League Second Division promotion push by beating Esh Winning 3-2 last night.

Esh’s Daniel Kent broke free in the fifth minute at Hall Lane, but goalkeeper Lewis Graham was off his line quickly to make a good save.

The home side took a ninth minute lead, the linesman confirming that Evann Graham’s effort had crossed the line.

Jason White rounded keeper Robinson five minutes later, but his shot on goal was cleared off the Esh line.

Esh Winning equalised two minutes before half time against the run of play, when Steven Turnbull poked the ball home at the back post, beating goalkeeper Lewis Graham.

In the second half, Willington took the lead again following great work from Jeff Smith, who put Conor Winter in to make it 2-1.

Kai Hewitson then went close to equalising for Esh, clipping the crossbar in the 56th minute, but Callum Boakes did draw them level in the 67th minute, when he chipped the advancing keeper Graham.

Ten minutes later, though, Matty Moffat made it 3-2 for Willington, scoring from close range following a save from keeper Carl Robinson.