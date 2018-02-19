Northern League: Smith at the double to inspire Easington away success

Have your say

Easington Colliery came away from Darlington RA with a fine 4-1 Second Division victory on Saturday.

The Colliers started brightly and were ahead inside five minutes as David Vincent’s cross caused problems for the home defence and Shaun Smith slammed home a shot from six yards.

James Talbot made an impact on the wing, but could find no-one able to finish off his testing centres.

Smith had a fine strike saved by Paul Griffith before he doubled the lead on 40 minutes, netting with a cool finish from Vincent’s through pass.

Talbot added a third goal early in the second half, with a free-kick from 30 yards into the corner of the net, through a crowded box.

Darlington pulled one back on 56 minutes when Mark Sims converted Jordan Hanratty’s cross from the left.

But Easington regained their three-goal lead before the hour mark as Jack Pounder turned well to shoot into the corner of Griffith’s net, after good work from Aidan Goodey and Smith.

Durham City got back to winning ways as Brad Hird bagged a hat-trick in a 5-1 demolition of Crook Town.

Hird got on the end of a through pass, reaching the ball ahead of keeper Karl Wellard to poke home from 15 yards for an 18th-minute opener.

It was 2-0 on 29 minutes a Hird converted a left-footed penalty, shooting to the keeper’s right as the goalie dived the other way.

Callum Johnson gave Crook hope with a 31st-minute strike, but City were 3-1 up by the break as Kieran McWaters fired home an excellent shot from outside the box, after Crook only half-cleared a corner.

Hird only had to wait seven minutes into the second half to complete his hat-trick, capitalising on sloppy defending to fire home from close range.

Hird then provided the cross which Chris Pattinson volleyed in for 5-1, in off the helpless keeper’s left-hand post.

Only two other Second Division games got the go-ahead.

Jarrow lost 3-2 at home to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead, following three first-half goals from Lee Crammond, Tyler Davis and Philip Hodges.

Jarrow came out fighting in the second half and scored twice through Darren Morton and Peter Kane, but Albion held on for the three points.

Thornaby rose to fifth place following a 5-1 demolition of West Allotment Celtic, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Although Celtic went ahead with John Watson’s goal, Kallum Hannah bagged two goals in reply and further efforts from Lewis Murphy, Daniel Chapman and Michael James sealed a convincing win after Colin McKenzie was sent off.

Chester-le-Street’s visit to Esh Winning was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, as was Tow Law’s home date with Bedlington Terriers and Willington’s visit to Northallerton.

The big game between Blyth and Whickham was also off, as well as Brandon United’s home meeting with Heaton Stannington.

Blyth, meanwhile, will play all of their remaining home fixtures at Ashington.