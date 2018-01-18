Northern League: Crook Town on the up with impressive victory

Crook Town gained a morale-boosting 4-2 victory over Brandon United in the Ebac Northern League Second Division last night.

Craig Hindmarch gave Brandon the lead, but Crook turned the game around in style, with Kristian Holliday, Chris Emms (2) and Daniel Johnston on the scoresheet.

Steven Turnbull made it 4-2 with Brandon’s second goal in the last minute.

Hebburn Town moved within a point of the promotion places, coming from behind to beat visitors Billingham Town 4-1.

Jason Blackburn gave Billingham a 13th-minute lead from the penalty spot, before Callum Smith scrambled an equaliser.

Two minutes into the second half, Smith converted a penalty to put Hebburn in front.

The Teessiders had Mark Dixon red-carded before further goals from Gary Shaw, in the 53rd minute, and Craig Malley confirmed Hebburn’s superiority before the hour was up.

Whickham climbed to fourth place – behind third-top Blyth only on goal difference – thanks to an easy 3-0 victory at Darlington RA.

Kallum Broadhead rifled home a shot into the bottom left corner of the RA net for their 35th-minute opener.

Andy Bulford took command in the second period, bagging two goals to confirm Whickham’s superiority.

In the only First Division game, sixth-top West Auckland hit back to secure a 1-1 draw at Guisborough.

Lewis Maloney struck with a 25-yard shot on 77 minutes to give the Priorymen the lead, but Ross Colquhoun levelled with five minutes left.

Stockton Town bagged a last-minute winner at North Shields to reach the quarter-finals of the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup.

The Robins led with a close-range Lee Mason strike on 10 minutes, but prolific frontman Jamie Owens levelled on 55 minutes and Adam Nicholson snatched a last-gasp winner.

Harton and Westoe CW and Richmond Town drew 1-1 in their Monkwearmouth Cup first round tie, with both goals coming in the last two minutes.

The South Tynesiders won the resulting shoot-out 3-2.