Gateshead star JJ O'Donnell determined to right the Wembley wrongs

Gateshead forward JJ O'Donnell is keen to taste Wembley again as his side gears up for a huge FA Trophy clash tomorrow.

The Heed host Bromley at the International Stadium tomorrow, 3-2 down from the first leg, and with a place at the national stadium tantalisingly within their grasp.

Gateshead boss Steve Watson

Gateshead reached Wembley for the first time in their history in 2014 when O'Donnell scored in the play-off semi-final against Grimsby Town.

However, that ended in heartache as Gateshead failed in their bid to reach the Football League by losing 2-1 to Cambridge.

O'Donnell said: "It would be nice to right the wrongs of 2014."

Watch the full interview with Mark Carruthers above.

Tickets for the game are available in advance or on the gate priced at £15 adults, £8 concessions, £5 students and £3 for Under-16s. A family of four can get in for just £25.