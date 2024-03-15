Gateshead star hails team effort after landing England C call-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gateshead vice-captain Ed Francis has credited his side’s impressive progress as the key reason why he has earned a call-up to the England C squad.

The former Manchester City academy midfielder has quickly established himself as a firm favourite with the International Stadium faithful after moving to Tyneside on an initial loan deal from Notts County just over a year ago. After impressing during his temporary stint with the Heed, Francis penned a two-year to convert the move into a permanent switch during the summer and has been in fine form throughout an exciting season.

Gateshead midfielder Ed Francis (photo Charlie Waugh)

Ahead of Saturday’s long trip to Ebbsfleet United, Gateshead sit firmly in the race for a National League play-off place and are potentially just 90 minutes from a return to Wembley after they secured an FA Trophy semi-final home tie with Northern Premier League club Macclesfield. Francis’ form captured the attention of England C staff and he has now joined Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe and former Darlington winger Jack Lambert in the squad that will meet their Wales counterparts in Llanelli next Tuesday night.

Speaking after his call-up was confirmed, Francis told The Echo: “It’s nice for me to get a bit of recognition from the England C staff and I think it shows I’ve had quite a good season. It’s that recognition, which is always nice. Everyone says football can change quickly and it’s changed in just under a year for me. To be a big part of a club like this is a very good feeling and that was what I wanted to do when I came here really.

“It’s gone smoothly, or as smoothly as it can and I can’t really ask for anymore. The main thing is I couldn’t perform without being in a good team, which I am and I knew that before I came here. We’ve added good quality players so there’s a lot of credit and thanks goes to the team for helping me improve and play. It’s a team effort getting us to where we are, getting to the FA Trophy semi-finals and hopefully into the play-offs.”

Francis was back in the Gateshead starting eleven for Tuesday night’s National League clash with Dagenham and Redbridge after being named amongst the substitutes for Saturday’s FA Trophy quarter-final win over Peterborough Sports. Another goal from on-loan Derby County youngster Dajaune Brown helped the Heed see off the Daggers and tighten their grip on a play-off spot ahead of Saturday’s away day at Ebbsfleet. The midfielder, who made his 50th appearance for the club the midweek win, admitted his side will not change their attractive style of play when they take on a home side that are sat just above the relegation zone.

He said: “We are used to a long journey so we aren’t really bothered by that. We will go away, do our usual thing and hopefully pick up three points. It’s massive for us to trust in what we do and what we are good at because we will have issues if we come away from that.”