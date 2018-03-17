Durham Sunday League: Houghton Wild Boar outgun Bede Lodge to consolidate third place in Division One

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars consolidated third place in Division One after fine 3-1 home win against Durham Bede Lodge.

Boar opened the scoring midway through the first half when Jack Johnson’s cross was headed goalwards by Nick Thompson.

Lodge keeper Gary Askew made the save but then inexplicably dropped the ball to the feet of Shaun Corner, who netted from close range.

Corner doubled his tally 10 minutes into the second half, knocking home from 10 yards after fine interplay between Johnson and Liam Lusk.

Lusk rounded keeper Askew for 3-0 on 70 minutes, before Daniel Mann pulled one back.

Jordan Rungen, making his first ever start for Wild Boar, was outstanding in midfield.

Lambton Lions handed out a 5-0 thumping to Ushaw Moor Cricket Club in Division Two.

Braces from Ross Mitchinson and Jamie Arthurs did the damage, backed by a Jack Young strike.

Keeper Craig Foster starred for Lions, with Stevan Storey top man for the cricketers.

Lumley Snooker Club took their chances to squeeze home 4-3 in their Second Division derby at Lumley.

Star man Scott Melvin, Dan Melvin and Jonathon Cossar notched for the hosts, with their pitch taking a pounding which could affect future games.

Grange Villa also won 4-3, pipping visitors Chester Garden Farm RAR, who rued some costly mistakes.

Micky Gray capitalised on a defensive error to give Villa a 13th-minute lead, but Farm levelled close to the break, despite the hosts claiming offside.

Farm went ahead on the restart, but Gray equalised with a cracking solo strike. Three more goals followed in a dramatic final seven minutes.

Ryan Smith converted Gray’s cross to put Villa 3-2 up, but Farm equalised only to be beaten by Liam Mitchell’s strike into the roof of the net, after his initial effort was blocked.

Tom Wray (2) and Ryan Johnson notched Garden Farm’s goals, with Christian Loughlin their top performer.

Hetton New Inn hit three goals in the final 20 minutes to sink Sacriston The Shoes 5-2 in Division Three.

The game could have gone either way, with both sides having near misses, but New Inn were the more clinical.

Jordan Knox and sub Cole Davison both notched doubles, with star man Jon Eves completing the scoring.

Bishop Middleham outgunned Chester Park Inn 6-2 after going two goals behind.

Richard Pearce lashed home a superb strike from 20 yards to give Park Inn a deserved lead, then Kyle Brown doubled the advantage with a fine free-kick after a foul on Pearce.

Bishop blasted a penalty wide as they tried to recover, but an unlucky own goal from Callan Seed, when challenging a home striker, finally got the hosts into the game.

A shot from distance bounced wickedly over the keeper to make it 2-2 by the break.

Bishop hit four more goals in the second period, with Brown unlucky as a shot hit him and went in for a second own goal of the match.

Pearce had a fine header tipped onto the post as Park pushed for a way back into the game.

League clubs have three big semi-finals scheduled for this weekend.

Chilton WMC try again to stage their County Cup semi against Greenside, looking for the go-ahead at the third attempt.

Houghton Town visit neighbours Burnside WMC in the Ramside Hall Hotel Cup-Winners Cup semi-final, while East Rainton entertain Ferryhill Celtic in the Durham Sport League Cup semis.