Durham Alliance Combination League: Hodgson the hero as Hall Farm bag impressive cup victory

Hall Farm Glasshus enjoyed a big boost from a storming League Challenge Cup success.

The Sunderland side outgunned hosts West Auckland Tunns 5-2 to progress into the second round.

Man of the match Callum Hodgson had a day to savour, firing four goals in a magnificent individual performance, with Dean Smith also on target.

Luke McGill and sub Jack Mortimer hit West’s consolations.

In the league, Farringdon Detached moved up to fourth place thanks to a 3-1 home victory over pointless bottom club Jarrow Reserves.

Star man Perri Agnew bagged a double, with sub Connor Gales also scoring.

Wheatley Hill WMC romped to a 9-1 victory over Seaton United to close the gap on leaders Horden Community Welfare, whose game at Durham City Reserves was cancelled.

Star man Karl Garside bagged a hat-trick for Wheatley Hill, as did Shaun Jackson, with Lee Westgarth (2) and Ash Griffiths also notching.

Jake Stevens netted for United, whose top performer was keeper Craig Robinson.