Ambitious Wearside League club Boldon CA have appointed Sean Butler as their new manager, in succession to the long-serving Paul Mossa.

Butler has previously been manager of Washington, Nissan and Silksworth CW, as well as working as assistant boss at other clubs.

Butler will be assisted by Gary Coatsworth and Jamie Owens.

* Sunderland West End have signed ex-Sunderland RCA, South Shields and Washington player Andy Brown.