Nine Premier League forwards Sunderland could sign on loan in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Sunderland are still trying to strengthen their attacking options in the final two weeks of the transfer window - while head coach Tony Mowbray has said they may turn to the loan market.

Last season, the Black Cats benefitted from taking Premier League players on loan, including Amad, Ellis Simms and Joe Gelhardt.

Sunderland will be looking for someone who can play as a centre-forward, while they also want more cover in wide positions.

Here are nine young forwards from Premier League clubs who Sunderland could sign on loan:

1 . Jay Stansfield (Fulham) Mowbray admitted after Saturday's match against Rotherham that Stansfield is one of a few players Sunderland are looking at. The 20-year-old scored nine goals and provided seven assists in League One while on loan at Exeter last season.

2 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) Sunderland have been credited with interest in the 20-year-old forward, who scored 15 League One goals on loan at Charlton last season. Rak-Sakyi can play as a centre-forward but was often deployed on the right flank.

3 . Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) Jebbison came close to signing for Sunderland on loan two years ago when the club were in League One. The 20-year-old made 16 Championship appearances as Sheffield United were promoted last season and may struggle for game time in the Premier League.