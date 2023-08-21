News you can trust since 1873
Divin Mubama playing for West Ham in pre-season. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Nine forwards Sunderland could sign on loan - including Man Utd, West Ham and Chelsea men: Photo gallery

Nine Premier League forwards Sunderland could sign on loan in the final two weeks of the transfer window.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

Sunderland are still trying to strengthen their attacking options in the final two weeks of the transfer window - while head coach Tony Mowbray has said they may turn to the loan market.

Last season, the Black Cats benefitted from taking Premier League players on loan, including Amad, Ellis Simms and Joe Gelhardt.

Sunderland will be looking for someone who can play as a centre-forward, while they also want more cover in wide positions.

Here are nine young forwards from Premier League clubs who Sunderland could sign on loan:

Mowbray admitted after Saturday’s match against Rotherham that Stansfield is one of a few players Sunderland are looking at. The 20-year-old scored nine goals and provided seven assists in League One while on loan at Exeter last season.

1. Jay Stansfield (Fulham)

Mowbray admitted after Saturday’s match against Rotherham that Stansfield is one of a few players Sunderland are looking at. The 20-year-old scored nine goals and provided seven assists in League One while on loan at Exeter last season. Photo: Getty Images

Sunderland have been credited with interest in the 20-year-old forward, who scored 15 League One goals on loan at Charlton last season. Rak-Sakyi can play as a centre-forward but was often deployed on the right flank.

2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace)

Sunderland have been credited with interest in the 20-year-old forward, who scored 15 League One goals on loan at Charlton last season. Rak-Sakyi can play as a centre-forward but was often deployed on the right flank. Photo: Marc Atkins

Jebbison came close to signing for Sunderland on loan two years ago when the club were in League One. The 20-year-old made 16 Championship appearances as Sheffield United were promoted last season and may struggle for game time in the Premier League.

3. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)

Jebbison came close to signing for Sunderland on loan two years ago when the club were in League One. The 20-year-old made 16 Championship appearances as Sheffield United were promoted last season and may struggle for game time in the Premier League. Photo: George Wood

The 22-year-old has experience playing in the Championship following a loan spell at Blackpool two seasons ago, while he also made 17 appearances at Ipswich during the last campaign. The forward’s time at Portman Road was curtailed by a hamstring injury last year.

4. Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal)

The 22-year-old has experience playing in the Championship following a loan spell at Blackpool two seasons ago, while he also made 17 appearances at Ipswich during the last campaign. The forward’s time at Portman Road was curtailed by a hamstring injury last year. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

