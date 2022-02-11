The Black Cats completed five new signings during the January transfer window with Jermain Defoe, Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.

There were also departures with Denver Hume, Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.

Roy Keane won’t becoming to Sunderland after talks broke down over a return to Wearside.

Sunderland manager hunt latest.

