Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the pitch, Eddie Howe’s side put in arguably one of their best performances of the season as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in their final home match of the season at St James’s Park.

A Ben White own goal and Bruno Guimaraes’ fifth strike of the season were enough to secure a comfortable victory for The Magpies.

In the stands, things were just as impressive as a packed stadium put on its finest Wor Flags display to date with all four corners of the ground involved.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley with director Majed Al Sorour on a pitch walk during half time during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saudi Golf chief executive Al Sorour has been in attendance at a number of Newcastle matches following the takeover back in October.

But on Monday night, he got involved in the end of season celebrations as he took to the field alongside co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben to congratulate the Newcastle players and staff.

Al Sorour was seen having his picture taken with several Newcastle players including January arrivals Guimaraes and Matt Targett.

Following the match, the United director posted on LinkedIn with a promise regarding next season: “What an incredible win.

"Walking the pitch, saying thank you to the fans, the coaches and the players was a beautiful expression of content. Next season will be better.”

Saudi Arabia’s UK ambassador Prince Khalid bin Bandar was also in attendance at St James’s Park while Newcastle chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan missed out.

And Al Sorour was keen to send a message to his fellow Newcastle directors.

"Your royal highness Prince Khalid bin Bandar, our ambassador to the UK thanks for attending the match with your wife,” he continued.

"Jamie Reuben, Amanda And Mehrdad, what an amazing end for a home game. Your excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan – thank you for your trust on me and wish you were here with us on an amazing win.”

The 49-year-old also posted a short video of himself taking part in the pre-match Wor Flags display alongside Staveley, Ghodoussi, Reuben, Prince Khalid and his wife Lucy Caroline Cuthbert.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.