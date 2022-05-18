Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win sees Eddie Howe’s side remain in with a shout of a top 10 finish going into the final game of the season at Burnley.

But considering where the club were at when Howe took over, sitting 19th and without a win, Jordan has praised the club and head coach for the dramatic turnaround.

No side had ever stayed in the Premier League after failing to win any of their opening 14 matches until Newcastle mathematically confirmed safety last week.

The Magpies’ 14 game winless run remains the longest such streak of any side in the Premier League this season.

"Eddie Howe, first and foremost and I was a doubter, has done a phenomenal job and you can’t argue with this,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"The job that he has done, there is no side in the history of the Premier League that has recovered and generated this level of points from the position that he was in and actually with a whole set of other parameters.

Simon Jordan admits Eddie Howe has proven him wrong at Newcastle United (photo: Getty)

"So you have to look at that and say ‘for that group of players and that manager, that’s a phenomenal job’."

The former Crystal Palace owner previously admitted he would find it ‘funny’ to see Newcastle relegated from the Premier League following their takeover and January spending.

But he has now praised the manner in which Howe and the club conducted their business in January with the signings of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

“I know they spent 100 million quid best part of it in January,” Jordan added. “But you still have to utilise that 100 million quid properly, other clubs have not.

"You’ve got to give Newcastle a hell of a lot of credit and their manager a hell of a lot of credit because he’s done a really, really good job.

"The whole set-up, [assistant manager, Jason] Tindall, the lot of them, that I didn’t think were going to do it at Newcastle and by god they have at this moment in time.”

