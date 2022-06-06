The 28-year-old winger was a key player at Atletico during the 2021-22 campaign, registering six goals and six assists in 34 La Liga matches.
Spanish outlet as.com have reported that the Belgian has a release clause of €60million (£51.27million) which Newcastle are willing to match.
The summer transfer window opens in England on June 10, allowing Newcastle to officially sign players, although transfers can still be announced before that date.
Carrasco, who has two years left on his contract at the Metropolitano Stadium, has been linked with a move to Newcastle on several occasions but has never been close to joining the Magpies.
A regular for Atletico and the Belgian national team, Carrasco moved to Madrid from Monaco in 2015. He impressed during his first season in Spain, scoring in the Champions League final defeat to rivals Real Madrid.
The winger, who is also capable of playing in a wing-back role, enjoyed two more seasons at Atleti before making the bold move to China to join Dalian Professional at just 25-years-old .
He was briefly managed by former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez at Dalian before returning to Atletico Madrid in January 2020.
Triggering Carrasco’s release clause would require Newcastle to smash their transfer record. While head coach Eddie Howe has money to spend, spending over £50million of his budget on Carassco is not thought to be high on his list of priorities ahead of the transfer window opening later this week.