Newcastle have lost two and drawn one of their first three Premier League games this season, conceding eight goals in the process.

This poor start led to some sections of St James’s Park to chant “we want Brucie out” against Southampton last-time out.

One way Bruce can stop these chants is to get a result on Saturday - it may look unlikely, but he has done it before.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce could do with a victory to silence chants against him (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cast your minds back to Sunday October 6, 2019 when Newcastle welcomed Manchester United to St James’s Park.

Before kick-off, Newcastle lay in 19th position having collected just five points from their opening seven games.

Their opponents, on the other hand, knew a win would shoot them up the table into fifth.

As we all know, Newcastle, inspired by a 19 year-old Matty Longstaff, eventually won the game 1-0.

This result took them out of the relegation zone and they headed into the October international break in a far more hopeful position than they had been just two-hours previous.

Just shy of two years on from that day, so much has changed in the world yet at Newcastle United, it’s the same old story - Bruce and his side really need a win.

There are fewer tougher tests in the Premier League than Manchester United at Old Trafford with a hungry Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

Backed by a sold-out away end, Newcastle must be stronger defensively than they have been in previous visits to a ground where they’ve shipped 14 goals in their last four outings.

If they are to have any chance of winning, Newcastle must find a way to keep Manchester United’s fine-array of attacking talents quiet, much like they did in that game 703 days ago.

Although the situation isn’t as precarious as it was then, with a tough game against Leeds United just around the corner, in-front of a potentially volatile St James’s Park no less, a victory would go a very long way in kicking any relegation fears down the road, for a little while.

