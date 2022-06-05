Why Newcastle United won't be signing Villarreal winger

But reports in the Daily Express over the weekend suggest Newcastle United are understood to have ‘pulled out’ of the race to sign him.
It is now expected that Manchester United and Liverpool will do battle for the former Bournemouth star’s signature.
The 25-year old has been a key player but is expected to move on this summer.
Roma player ‘snubs’ move
Meanwhile, Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo will not move to Newcastle United this summer, despite being placed on the transfer list by his club.
According to Sky Sports Italia, the Argentine will be allowed to leave to help fund incomings at Roma, but he has no interest in moving to Tyneside this summer.
Newcastle, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked with a move for Zaniolo.