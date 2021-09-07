Why Cristiano Ronaldo may not make his second full Manchester United debut against Newcastle United
Cristiano Ronaldo may not make his second full Manchester United debut against Newcastle United this weekend, it has emerged.
Indeed Ronaldo may have to wait until Tuesday to start for United but could yet be on the bench for the 3pm Old Trafford clash against Newcastle.
The Sun report Ronaldo will only have had one day’s training with his new teammates prior to the weekend after having to isolate for five days at home in Cheshire due to Covid rules following international duty.
They report: “Ronaldo will be on the bench and can expect a start in United's low key Champions League away trip to Switzerland next Tuesday when they take on BSC Young Boys in Bern.”
The pressure has been mounting on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce after a poor start to the season with takeover uncertainty continuing to dominate off the field as well at Newcastle United, with fan frustration building.