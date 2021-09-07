Why Cristiano Ronaldo may not make his second full Manchester United debut against Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed Ronaldo may have to wait until Tuesday to start for United but could yet be on the bench for the 3pm Old Trafford clash against Newcastle.

The Sun report Ronaldo will only have had one day’s training with his new teammates prior to the weekend after having to isolate for five days at home in Cheshire due to Covid rules following international duty.

They report: “Ronaldo will be on the bench and can expect a start in United's low key Champions League away trip to Switzerland next Tuesday when they take on BSC Young Boys in Bern.”