What Newcastle United's 2022/23 campaign could look like according to draft schedule

The Times has published a draft schedule which reveals how planners hope to cram in domestic and European fixtures around either side of the controversial tournament, which is being staged between November 21 and December 18 next year due to the high summer temperatures in Qatar.

Next season’s FA Cup is set to be played in June due to fixture congestion, while the Premier League itself will have its earliest start. According to the proposed schedule, it will kick off on August 6 next year – a week after the EFL.

The final day of the Premier League season is set for May 28, while the FA Cup at Wembley is provisionally set for June 3.

Qatar's new al-Bayt Stadium in the capital Doha, which will host matches of the 2022 World Cup.

Sixteen rounds of games are set to be played before players leave for the World Cup.

UEFA also plan to hold all Champions League group fixtures before November 2. Domestic football will resume following the World Cup final, with the Premier League set to restart on Boxing Day. The EFL Cup’s fourth round will be played before Christmas.

The Championship will resume in early December once the group stage is completed.

