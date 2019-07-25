What Jack Colback has been told about his Newcastle United future
Steve Bruce says that he’s given his Newcastle United squad – including Jack Colback - a “clean slate”.
The club’s head coach has involved a clutch of players who had no future at the club under Rafa Benitez, Bruce’s predecessor.
Jack Colback, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar all played in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China last week, while Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy, loaned out last season, could stay at the club this term.
Colback, frozen out by Benitez two years ago, spoke to the Gazette about his future in Shanghai.
“Things can change,” said the midfielder, who has a year left on his contract and spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. “All I’ve got to do is apply myself, and work hard for the team when selected.”
Bruce – who took Aarons and Lazaar on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season and managed Colback at Sunderland – came to the club with an open mind.
“The first thing I said to them is that I’m not interested in what’s gone on in the past,” said the 58-year-old. “The slate’s wiped clean with all of them.
“The time is now to stake your claim. There’s one or two or three who have got the benefit of a new manager coming in. It’s up to them now. As far as I’m concerned, the slate’s wiped clean.”
Meanwhile, defender Lazaar spoke to the Gazette about his second chance at United in Nanjing last week.