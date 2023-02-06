West Ham ‘reveal’ price tag for Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘target’ following St James’s Park visit

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Rice price tag ‘revealed’

West Ham will demand a British record fee for Declan Rice this summer (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will have to pay a club and British record transfer fee should they want to sign Declan Rice this summer. Rice was a standout performer for West Ham during their 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James’s Park on Saturday, and David Moyes revealed post-match that Rice would only leave the London Stadium for a British record fee:

Moyes said: "Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham.

"There's a lot of talk about it and when you see what's going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that [British record transfer fee] out of the water, that's for sure, when it comes around."

Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United are among a host of clubs linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Liam Rosenior on Karl Darlow competition

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has praised Karl Darlow’s attitude and has backed him to challenge Matt Ingram for the no.1 spot at the MKM Stadium after the Newcastle loanee had to settle for a place on the bench during their win over Cardiff City at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior said: “I don't want one player in the squad to be guaranteed a place in the team, and no player that I've signed or player that is here is guaranteed to start in the team, they have to earn it.

“That's what I love about Karl. I had a great conversation with him. He genuinely wants to be here, and he genuinely wants to fight for his place in the team, and Matty will fight for his place in the team.