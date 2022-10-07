The former Newcastle United boss has struggled since taking charge at The Hawthorns in February.

Bruce took over West Brom when they were in the Championship play-off places but they ended the 2021-22 in 10th. And 12 games into the new season, The Baggies sit in the relegation zone with just one win.

West Brom were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End on Wednesday night, leading one disgruntled fan to confront Bruce after the match to make his feelings know.

A video has been circling on social media showing the former Newcastle head coach arguing with the supporter next to the team coach at Deepdale.

Bruce called the fan out for ‘shouting and bawling’ to which the supporter replied: “I am shouting and bawling mate, this is my club.” To Bruce’s credit, he remained calm and agreed with the supporter but couldn’t resist a slight dig as he stated the individual in question was ‘a grown man’.

The fan then asked Bruce: “Have I done something wrong? I didn’t stick my fingers up, I wasn’t swearing. I’m not swearing, there’s kids about. I’m not swearing."

But Bruce quickly responded: “You were [swearing] to start with, ‘get out of our effing club,’ you were shouting.”

Image of West Brom manager Steve Bruce (Getty), screenshots from video from Andrew Beaven (@andybaggie)

The fan in question, Andrew Beaven, insists he didn’t swear while also alleging that Steve Bruce’s son, Alex – who is on the West Brom coaching staff – ‘stuck his finger up' at him.

It would appear the managerial situation has reached boiling point in the West Midlands. While Bruce remains in charge of the club for now, his future is under serious threat with West Brom set to host Luton Town at The Hawthorns this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Bruce said: “I understand [supporter] frustration, I really understand it.

"Our job is to try and give them something to cheer, ie, win a football match. When you’re up against it and you’re in a fight, you have to show what you’re about, that goes for myself, the players and if they show that, the supporters will go with them.