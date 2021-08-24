Transfer latest plus Newcastle United and Burnley injury news as Steve Bruce copes with double injury blow
Newcastle are still without goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow for the visit of Premier League rivals Burnley in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Dubravka (foot) and Darlow (coronavirus) are both likely to remain sidelined for a number of weeks yet, meaning Freddie Woodman could continue in goal.
Newcastle and Burnley injury news
Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are both out.
Manager Steve Bruce intends to rotate his squad but says he will still name a “very, very strong” side.
Summer signings Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey could make their competitive Burnley debuts at St James’s Park.
With Clarets boss Sean Dyche having said “some” changes are likely, there also may be game time for youngsters Bobby Thomas, Owen Dodgson and Lewis Richardson.
Forward Matej Vydra and midfielder Ashley Westwood, who both sat out the 2-0 loss at Liverpool at the weekend, are doubts due to groin and toe issues respectively.
Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long continue with their recoveries following surgery.
Newcastle United transfer latest
Bruce is not expecting a busy end to the summer transfer window at St James’s Park.
Bruce is still on the look-out for a potential loan signing but has all but ruled out a permanent acquisition in the final week of trading before next week’s deadline.
Bruce, who has already signed Joe Willock from Arsenal, feels the club and the market in general are being hampered by financial issues.
He has an additional problem in that his two first-choice goalkeepers are sidelined, meaning space in his 25-man Premier League squad is limited as he includes more back-up keeping options.
Speaking at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Burnley, Bruce said: “If there is a loan deal (possible for a player) who can help us that is what we will try and do but, as for bringing in somebody permanently, I can say that is probably not going to happen.
“There is still a little bit of work to do but it has been difficult for all the clubs all summer. I have never known it so quiet and difficult for a lot of clubs with finances.”