Tottenham Hotspur urged to sign Newcastle United ‘target’ as Serie A star ‘snubs’ contract offer

One former Premier League striker believes Spurs must act on their interest in James Maddison this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Serie A star to ‘snub’ offer amid Premier League transfer interest

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly set to snub a new contract offer amid interest from the Premier League. Milinkovic-Savic’s deal at the Serie A club expires at the end of next season but he isn’t expected to sign an extension - according to reports in Italy.

Juventus and AC Milan have been linked with a move for the Serbian midfielder, whilst Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in him. Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman currently operates as Milinkovic-Savic’s agent and revealed in August that his client would only move to a side that can offer him Champions League football.

Tottenham Hotspur urged to sign Newcastle United ‘target’

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Tottenham Hotspur not to repeat their Jack Grealish ‘mistake’ and sign James Maddison this summer. He believes that Maddison would be a ‘perfect’ fit for Spurs and that they need to act quickly on their interest in the Leicester City man, or they risk losing him to Newcastle United.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: James Maddison of Leicester City passes the ball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth at The King Power Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: James Maddison of Leicester City passes the ball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth at The King Power Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: James Maddison of Leicester City passes the ball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth at The King Power Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider: “I just feel like Spurs shouldn’t make the same mistake they did with Jack Grealish. They tried to save money and get his price down, and they missed out. Maddison is exactly what they need.

“They could change the way they play entirely and go to a 4-3-3. It’d be perfect.

“But they’ll have competition. Newcastle will be there with £55million if Tottenham offer £50million.

“They might be in the Champions League, and Tottenham look like they won’t be. If I’m Maddison I would choose Newcastle – because Tottenham are shaky, and Newcastle are a club on the up.”

Newcastle had bids for Maddison rejected last summer and had been tipped to move for him again when the transfer window reopens. However, despite having less than 18-months left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium, Newcastle are not believed to have made Maddison a priority target heading into the summer window.

