Tottenham Hotspur midfielder catching attention of Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce amid reports deal 'agreed' for another long-term target

Newcastle United's St James's Park.

Here, we round-up the latest Magpies-related stories that have emerged today:

Newcastle face Premier League competition to land Spurs midfielder on-loan

It’s no secret that Newcastle are in the market for a centre-midfielder to boost their limited options in the middle of the pitch.

With their attempts to sign Joe Willock and Hamza Choudhury continuing to drag on, Steve Bruce may turn his attention towards Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp.

According to the Mail, Skipp is wanted by Bruce after impressing on-loan at Norwich City last season, however, the Canaries still harbour interest in bringing the 20 year-old back to Carrow Road for another campaign.

Skipp featured in all but one league game for Norwich last season but it is unknown if he will be given an opportunity to impress by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Willock deal “agreed” by Newcastle and Arsenal, claims report

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Arsenal have reached a deal worth £25million for the transfer of Joe Willock – according to reports.

However, according to 90min.com, it is the player who is holding up the move as he assesses his options for next season.

Willock has been told by Arsenal that he is free to leave the club with The Gunners reportedly looking at Leicester City’s James Maddison to bolster their midfield.

Former Toon-striker in-demand which may boost Newcastle’s transfer budget

Newcastle’s transfer budget could be handed a small boost with Adam Armstrong attracting attention from two Premier League clubs.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Watford’s interest in the striker had cooled, however, recent transfer developments have meant that two clubs have ignited interest in Armstrong.

Southampton, after seeing star-striker Danny Ings depart for Aston Villa, are believed to be interested in Armstrong whilst newly-promoted Norwich City have prepared a record-breaking £15million offer for the Blackburn striker.

It’s reported that Newcastle inserted a 40% sell-on clause into Armstrong’s contract, meaning they may land a chunk of the deal if he was to move clubs this summer.

