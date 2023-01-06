Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham Hotspur ‘consider’ move for Newcastle United ‘target’

According to 90min, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘considering’ a move for Ivan Fresneda. The Spanish defender has been heavily tipped to join Newcastle United this window, however, with no deal in place, Spurs have been mentioned as another potential destination for the 18 year old.

Eddie Howe gives update on Elliot Anderson’s future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe has revealed Elliot Anderson won’t be allowed to leave Newcastle United this month and that he expects the 20-year-old to play a ‘valuable’ role at the club this season. Numerous Championship clubs had been linked with a loan move for the midfielder, however, Howe made it clear he still has a role to play on Tyneside.

Howe said: "He’s here, and he’s very valued by us. He’s had a number of niggles the last couple of months, which has prevented him from being involved more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Valladolid's Spanish defender Ivan Fresneda (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’d like to say now he’s back to his best condition, so he’s got a valuable role to play for us between now and the end of the season. I certainly won’t be loaning him anywhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United boss reveals Jack Butland decision

Erik Ten Hag has explained why Manchester United signed Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace just days after Martin Dubravka was recalled from a loan spell at the club. Dubravka made just two Carabao Cup appearances during his time in the north west, but the Dutchman wants to ensure David De Gea has experienced competition and cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten Hag told the club website: “After the recall of Martin [Dubravka], we had to react. We have so many games – we are not even halfway through the season — and we don’t want to get into a position where two goalies are injured or unavailable, it can also be a suspension.