This Newcastle United player's performing at the 'highest level' for Eddie Howe

Joelinton against Norwich City.

Joelinton was signed from Hoffenheim two years ago as a £40million No.9 – but fans quickly realised that he wasn’t an out-and-out striker.

The 25-year-old – who handed the No.9 jersey to Callum Wilson last year – has caught the eye in Eddie Howe’s three games in charge in a number of different positions.

And Joelinton will be one of the first names on Howe’s teamsheet for the relegation-threatened club’s hugely-important home game against Burnley given his “workrate, physicality and technical ability”.

“Joe’s been fantastic for me since I came in,” said United’s head coach. “We really like him.

"He’s got a good mix of physicality and technical ability. His workrate has been a real feature of his play. He’s covered every blade of grass. A real selfless mindset. He’s going to be a huge player for us.”

Joelinton was moved into midfield against Norwich City on Tuesday night following the dismissal of Ciaran Clark.

“He started as No10, he then moved, when we had the sending off, to No.8,” said Howe. “So he went into a midfield position. I think he’s one of those players that can play a number of areas on the pitch, I probably wouldn’t label him at this moment.

"Already, he’s played three or four positions. He’s played them all very well. For me, he’s got a very good, high technical level, he’s got a great work ethic ,and he’s got a physicality. He’s also got the ability to score goals.

"That mixed together, and you’ve got an outstanding individual.”

Joelinton quickly made an impression on Howe. The 43-year-old said: “I didn’t find a player struggling with confidence, I found a player that from the first day of training really, really impressed us with his attitude, work rate and technical ability.

"We have tried to make him feel valued, and we appreciate him as a person and what he can bring to the team. As with all the players, we’ve just tried to work on his game, and find new ways to improve him.”

Asked what his opinion of Joelinton was before his appointment, Howe said: “When you watch a team from afar, you do have an opinion. I always liked him.

"But now, working closely with him, I like him even more. You see the person – and the human behind the player. What I see from him is just an incredible guy who really wants to do well.

"He’s had a difficult moment, going to a new club for a big fee. But his resilience and attitude to that has been fantastic. He has had no negative reaction, only eagerness to prove his worth to the team, supporters and club.

"Longer term, I really think he can do that. I see someone who can make a difference for us, and is very motivated to do well. He covered every blade of grass the other night, and put in tackles you wouldn’t associate with a centre-forward.

"The tactical delivery of what we asked him to do, in two different positions, was of the highest level.”

Finally, Joelinton is seemingly on the up at Newcastle – and, hopefully, this form can help lift United up the table.

