Eddie Howe’s side will play Arsenal at St James’s Park on May 16 (8pm kick-off) so it can be screened live by Sky Sports.

The club’s visit to Manchester City been moved to Sunday, May 8 (4.50pm), also so it can be broadcast by Sky.

Newcastle’s final game of the season is the away game against Burnley on Sunday, May 22 (4pm).

United are 15th in the Premier League table.