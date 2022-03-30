This is why Newcastle United may have to wait until November for key appointment
Newcastle United may have to wait until November to appoint Dan Ashworth, according to a report.
Ashworth left Brighton and Hove Albion, where he had been technical director, early last month. The 51-year-old is understood to have been offered a similar position at Newcastle – and he has since been on gardening leave.
There have been talks between the two clubs over hastening his appointment. However, the Daily Mail report that Ashworth has a nine-month notice period stipulated in his Brighton contract, and United would have to pay hefty compensation to appoint him sooner.
Speaking last month, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’ve been used to working with a sporting director at Bournemouth, so I would encourage that.
“I believe I can work under any framework, really. I would embrace that. I’m a firm believer that the stronger your team around you, the better you can deliver for the players. I would welcome any decision the owners make.”