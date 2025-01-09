This is why Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been charged

Getty Images

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been charged, write PA.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have been charged along with Jason Tindall and Victor Manas over a “mass confrontation” during their Boxing Day meeting at St James’ Park.

Newcastle assistant head coach Tindall and Villa lead analyst Manas were both sent off following an incident in the tunnel at half-time of last month’s Premier League fixture. The incident was described as a “20-man melee” by one of the broadcasters who had access.

Anthony Gordon had opened the scoring for the Magpies before Villa striker Jhon Duran was sent off 13 minutes before the break, with second-half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton securing a 3-0 win for Newcastle in a stormy encounter.

A Football Association statement on Thursday read: “Newcastle, Aston Villa, Jason Tindall and Victor Manas have been charged following a mass confrontation during the Premier League fixture on Thursday 26 December 2024.

“It’s alleged that during the half-time interval, both clubs failed to ensure that their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative within the tunnel area.

“It’s also alleged that during the same incident, the Newcastle assistant manager and Aston Villa analyst acted in an improper manner.”

The clubs and participants have until Monday, January 13 to respond to the charges. Villa striker Duran had already been charged by the FA with improper conduct for his reaction to his sending off during the match.

The 21-year-old was shown a straight red card after being adjudged to have stamped on Newcastle defender Fabian Schar. The Colombian reacted with disbelief to the decision, protesting and needing to be escorted off the pitch before kicking out at a water bottle in frustration.