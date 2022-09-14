Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth is one of seven games scheduled to take place this weekend and guidance on how supporters can pay their respects has been issued.

A statement from the Premier League read: ‘All Premier League matches between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 September will provide an opportunity for the League, clubs and fans to come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world.

‘Fans will be asked to join a minute’s silence, which will be followed by the National Anthem, God Save The King.

Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs will pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II this weekend (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

‘Big screens and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at the grounds will be flying at half-mast.