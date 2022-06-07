Thibaut Courtois' unexpected response when asked about joining Newcastle United from Real Madrid

The Belgian international was named man of the match as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final last month.
Newcastle have previously been linked with a spectacular move for the 30-year-old, prompting one fan to question whether he will ever join the club.
A speculative question to ask a professional footballer who has over 3,000,000 followers on Twitter – but it got a response.
“I have a friend who’s a massive fan,” Courtois said. “So you have my sympathy for sure.”
He later added: “Btw this friend said two hours before the final we would lose 3-0. I got p***** and said I would save everything.
"Gavlaamcm, this is his Instagram for the Newcastle fans wondering.”
As expected, Courtois’ seemingly polite and innocent tweet prompted quite the reaction from Newcastle fans.
Realistically, Courtois is unlikely to join Newcastle but the club remain in the market for a goalkeeper this summer. Rumours of a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson were quickly played down by the club and it is understood that they will not be making a move for the 25-year-old.
The transfer window opens on Friday, June 10.