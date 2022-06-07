Thibaut Courtois' light-hearted response when asked about joining Newcastle United

The Belgian international was named man of the match as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final last month.
Newcastle have previously been linked with a spectacular move for the 30-year-old, prompting one fan to question whether he will ever join the club.
A speculative question to ask a professional footballer who has over 3,000,000 followers on Twitter – but it got a response.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Club announces staggering season ticket sales ahead of Championship campaign
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfers: The 10 deals Kristjaan Speakman is reportedly considering - including current and ex-Wolves players
-
3
Championship promotion odds: How Sunderland's promotion chances have changed compared to Cardiff City, Swansea City and Middlesbrough
-
4
The players from West Brom, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Sunderland and other Championship clubs who are set to become free agents
-
5
13 ex-players that Sunderland will face in Championship next season - including Hull City and Coventry City men
“I have a friend who’s a massive fan,” Courtois said. “So you have my sympathy for sure.”
He later added: “Btw this friend said two hours before the final we would lose 3-0. I got p***** and said I would save everything.
"Gavlaamcm, this is his Instagram for the Newcastle fans wondering.”
Read More
As expected, Courtois’ seemingly polite and innocent tweet prompted quite the reaction from Newcastle fans.
@Toon_Magpie said: “World’s best goalkeeper flirting with us. We are unbelievably huge.”
@StaveIey responded: “Won’t be feeling sorry for us when we beat you in the Champions League final in two years time lad.”
@Shep_NUFC added: “We get rich and all of a sudden all the players start piping up.”
@Joshjmartin7 joked: “Thibaut to Newcastle confirmed. Here we gooooo!”
Realistically, Courtois is unlikely to join Newcastle but the club remain in the market for a goalkeeper this summer. Rumours of a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson were quickly played down by the club and it is understood that they will not be making a move for the 25-year-old.
The transfer window opens on Friday, June 10.