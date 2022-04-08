Wolverhampton Wanderers face Newcastle United at St James’s Park this evening (8pm kick-off) - but how will they line-up?

Eddie Howe’s side are desperate to halt a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats when they host Wolves.

Bruno Lage’s side are still chasing the European places with seven games remaining but are without two key players.

Raul Jimanez is suspended while midfielder Ruben Neves is facing a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Here is our predicted Wolves line-up for tonight’s match…

Jose Sa Wolves' first choice between the sticks.

Max Kilman Has started all but two Premier League matches for Wolves this season, both of those games coming in the last month.

Conor Coady Will lead Wolves out as usual tonight.

Willy Boly Denied Newcastle a rare win over Wolves back in 2019 with a last second equaliser.