The 'stick' Newcastle United's Nick Pope gave to England team-mate and former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Newcastle United’s Nick Pope is close to Everton’s Jordan Pickford, who’s tipped to start the World Cup opener against Iran on Monday. However, that didn’t stop Pope giving the former Sunderland goalkeeper some stick at St James’s Park last month.

Pickford is taunted for his association with Sunderland when the two clubs meet, and the latest meeting, which Newcastle won 1-0, was no different.

Asked if there was any Tyne-Wear chat between the pair, Pope said: “Yeah, we do talk about that a little bit.

"I gave him a bit of stick before Everton game, because I knew the atmosphere had been against him the last few visits here. But he’s a great goalkeeper and a good friend of mine so I will always support him.”

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale has also gone to the World Cup, and Pope spoke about his relationship with his international rivals after United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

“Really good,” said the 30-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Burnley in the summer. “I’ve been in a number of squads with them now, Jordan especially, and he’s someone I get on well with on and off the pitch.

"Same with Aaron, although I have not been in as many squads with him. He’s a likeable character, and someone who’s doing really well at Arsenal and Jordan too at Everton.”

Pope is ready to play his part in Qatar – whether he’s selected to play or not.

“When you go to a World Cup, it’s very much a squad game,” said Pope. “Much of the success when we went to Russia was about how much the squad stuck together – and how much the mentality was about all of us pulling in one direction.

“Whether I’m in or out of the team, that’s part of my mindset as well.”

Pope has hit form ahead of the tournament, having played a key role in Premier League and Carabao Cup wins over Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.