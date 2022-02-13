For the second match running, the England international has scored directly from a free-kick for Newcastle United.

Trippier scored his first goal for United in the 3-1 win against Everton on Tuesday night and netted again against Aston Villa on Sunday.

And in just four Premier League matches, the 31-year-old has already scored the joint most goals from direct free-kicks in the English top-flight so far this season.

He is tied with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse on two. Trippier was handed the captain’s armband for Newcastle in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence and led by example to give his side the lead.

Three of Newcastle’s last five goals have been from direct free-kicks with Jonjo Shelvey also scoring against Leeds United last month. Only two of Newcastle’s 116 league goals before that came as a result of direct free-kicks.

Shortly after half-time in the Villa match, Tripper was forced off with a calf problem.