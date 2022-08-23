The Newcastle United stance on Allan Saint-Maximin amid Manchester United 'interest'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report in France linked Man United with a move for the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Newcastle until 2026.

And Howe made his position clear on Saint-Maximin when asked about his future ahead of tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

“We’re trying to build the squad,” said United’s head coach. “We don’t want to weaken our team.”

Howe described Saint-Maximin’s performance against City as “electric” after the game.

“I thought today was a very, very good performance from Maxi, his best performance, I think, since I’ve been managing him,” said Howe. “He got every aspect of his game in a very good place. His pace was there. You could see he was electric. His decision-making with the ball was very good. He defended well. I thought he gave a great display. In that form, he gives us a totally different dimension.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

"The challenge for Maxi is ‘can you bring that game every week?’. Not just in flashes. That will dictate how good a season he has.”