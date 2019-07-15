The astonishing amount Newcastle United are set to pay Sheffield Wednesday for ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce
Mike Ashley has paid a whopping £4 million to Sheffield Wednesday to secure the services of ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce, according to reports.
Ashley paid the fee ahead of Bruce’s appointment but the ex-Manchester United captain and his staff walked out before it was accepted according to the Sun.
Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri could now agree to a deal which compensates the Sheffield club for the loss of their manager and coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, who all resigned from their posts this morning.
With Bruce now seemingly on his way to Tyneside, the Owls’ quest for a new manager begins with ex-Sunderland managers David Moyes, Sam Allardyce and Roy Keane all featuring in the betting.
Chansiri had backed Bruce by signing players with this season in mind, with the Wednesday supremo now believed to be looking for an out of work domestic boss to take over from Bruce.