Newcastle United may have ended the Premier League season in a respectable 11th placed position, but there were still several key areas to improve on going into the 2022-23 campaign.

While Eddie Howe’s side flourished against the majority of the teams in and around them in the table, against the Premier League’s so-called ‘elite’ sides they often struggled.

In previous seasons, Newcastle have been able to cause upsets against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea while often coming undone against teams lower down the table.

The 2021-22 campaign was unique in the fact that United lost just two out of 18 matches against teams in the bottom half - a 99th minute 1-0 defeat at Everton in March and a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa at the start of the campaign.

But how would the table look if only matches against the top seven sides in the division counted? We have compiled every Premier League team’s results against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United to see who comes out on top.

Obviously, the teams in the top seven cannot play themselves so could only take a maximium of 36 points from the 12 games they play against fellow top seven opposition while the rest of the league played 14 times against top seven opponents with a maximium points total of 42 available.

1. Manchester City - 24 points Played: 12, Won 7, Drew 3, Lost 2, Goal difference +13 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 21 points Played: 12, Won 5, Drew 6, Lost 1, Goal difference +15 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 17 points Played: 12, Won 4, Drew 5, Lost 3, Goal difference +4 Photo Sales

4. Brighton & Hove Albion - 17 points Played: 14, Won 4, Drew 5, Lost 5, Goal difference -4 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales