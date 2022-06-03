Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Botman on NUFC interest

Sven Botman has confirmed that Newcastle United have shown interest in him and that he hopes to have his next move sorted out soon.

Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to AD.nl, as picked up by NUFC360, Botman said: “Milan and Newcastle? Those clubs are interested, yes.

“I can't and won't say much more about it. There are talks ongoing. I won't go into all details but it's well underway. I do hope that the transfer for the new season is completed soon.”

Both Newcastle and AC Milan have shown great interest in Botman and the Dutchman is expected to leave Lille this summer.

Magpies ‘enter race’ for Boro star

Newcastle United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence this summer.

Spence spent last campaign on-loan at Nottingham Forest where he starred during their promotion-winning campaign.

According to Football.London, Newcastle and Spurs are among a ‘handful’ of teams interested in moving for Spence this summer.

Forest have also expressed an interest in bringing Spence back to the City Ground on a permanent basis.

A fee of £16 million will reportedly be enough to secure his services.

Earlier this week, after securing promotion to the Premier League, alongside a picture og him celebrating, Spence tweeted: ‘Oh, Where’s my Manners! Welcome to Twitter @warnockofficial’.

His former manager responded to the tweet, replying: ‘Well done Djed , I did say you were premier league or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success.

‘Those cigars won’t do you any good though son’

International performances

Miguel Almiron was named captain of his national team for the first time in his career today, however, he couldn’t help his side to a friendly win over Japan. Japan ran-out 4-1 winners over Almiron’s side in Sapporo.

Bruno Guimaraes enjoyed more success with Brazil however as he saw his team defeat South Korea 5-1.