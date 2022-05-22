The Premier League season will draw to a close this Sunday and there is still plenty to play for.

Newcastle United travel to Burnley looking to secure an unlikely top 10 finish despite failing to win any of their opening 14 matches. Meanwhile, The Clarets will be looking to secure their Premier League status at Turf Moor with relegation still a possibility if they fail to equal or better Leeds United’s result at Brentford.

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Liverpool head into the final day with both still able to secure the Premier League title. Man City lead by a point and have a plus six goal difference advantage as they prepare to host Aston Villa.

Liverpool, who face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, simply need to win and hope City drop points against Steven Gerrard’s side.

The competition for the European places is also still alive with Arsenal needing to beat Everton and hope Tottenham Hotspur lose away to bottom side Norwich City in order to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Just below, Manchester United and West Ham will find out whether they will be playing Europa League or Europa Conference League football next season.

The Red Devils are away to Crystal Palace while West Ham are at Brighton. The Hammers need to win and hope Man United drop points at Selhurst Park in order to leapfrog them into sixth place.

At the bottom of the table, Leeds travel to Brentford looking to secure their Premier League safety while Chelsea host Watford and Leicester City are at home to Southampton.

Here, we take a look at how the super computer, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, predicts the final round of Premier League fixtures will unfold.

1. Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham win Supercomputer prediction: Tottenham win: 79%, Norwich win 7%, draw 14%.

2. Brighton v West Ham - Brighton win Supercomputer prediction: Brighton win: 41%, West Ham win 32%, draw 27%.

3. Leicester City v Southampton - Leicester win Supercomputer prediction: Leicester win: 44%, Southampton win 31%, draw 25%.

4. Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Crystal Palace win Supercomputer prediction: Crystal Palace win: 40%, Manchester United win 33%, draw 27%.