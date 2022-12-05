Last month, Ashley agreed a £17million sum for the 32,609-seater stadium. The stadium’s owners, Wasps Rugby Club, entered administration in October. Over a year has passed since Ashley sold Newcastle to a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for £305million.

Now Coventry face being without a home ground once again after being handed an eviction notice, according to BBC CWR.

Ashley’s exclusivity to buy the stadium expired on Thursday, November 17 – the same day as the CBS Arena insolvency heading at the Business and Insolvency Court in London. Following the hearing, Ashley's Frasers Group completed the purchase of the CBS Arena.

General view inside the CBS Arena, home of Coventry City. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The former Magpies owner had also been linked with a full takeover of Coventry City in the event he purchased the stadium.

But statements published by Coventry City dented Ashley’s chances of purchasing the club. The club’s owners, SISU Capital Ltd, confirmed on November 16 that it had agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the club to local businessman Doug King.

The deal, which will involve clearing all of the Sky Blues’ current debts, is still yet to be approved by the EFL and the notice to evict the club from its home ground is another blow. Prior to Frasers Group purchasing the CBS Arena, Coventry Football Club confirmed its own plans to submit a £25million bid which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

The past decade has seen Coventry have somewhat of a nomadic existence in the EFL. Due to several issues and disputes with the CBS Arena, the club have been forced to play at various grounds including Northampton Town's Sixfields during the 2013-14 season as well as Birmingham City’s St. Andrews between 2019 and 2021. Earlier this season, The Sky Blues also played a Carabao Cup ‘home’ match at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.