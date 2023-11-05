News you can trust since 1873
Leeds United, Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Stoke City are reportedly interested in AFC Wimbledon youngster Ali Al Hamadi.

By James Copley
Published 5th Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT
Sunderland are also believed to have sent scouts to watch the forward with several other clubs interested in the 21-year-old attacker.

EFL outfits Barnsley, Peterborough United and Coventry City were all linked with a summer move for Al Hamadi, who has played nine times for Iraq at international level.

Sunderland Nation stated last month that Sunderland have registered their interest in the player as well, and sent scouts to watch him in the goalless draw with Barrow earlier this season

While Sunderland are seemingly keeping tabs on the Iraq international, the South London Press are now claiming that Championship rivals Leeds are weighing up a January deal.

Their report also states that AFC Wimbledon would want a fee in excess of £1.2million for the player who has scored two goals for his national team and netted 10 times in 19 appearances for AFC Wimbledon last season.

And now, Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Stoke City have also been linked with the attacker.

