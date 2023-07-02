News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Jack Clarke latest as Burnley return with third bid for ex-Leeds United man

The latest on Burnley's pursuit of Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke.

By James Copley
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 07:12 BST- 1 min read

Burnley have submitted a £9million bid for Sunderland star Jack Clarke - their third attempt of the summer transfer window so far.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham star chipped in with 24 goal contributions in all competitions last season, including two goals against Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup, as Tony Mowbray's men reached the play-offs,

Burnley were promoted to the Premier League as champions following a stellar campaign in the Championship under Manchester City legend Kompany. The Clarets' Premier League rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Clarke.

However, Sky Sports have now stated that Burnley have had submitted a third bid for Clarke - worth about £9million - which is likely to be once again rejected by Sunderland.

The 22-year-old is under contract until 2026 with Tottenham owed money if the Black Cats do sell Clarke and turn a profit on the attacker. Clarke and Sunderland are said to be in talks regarding a new contract.

