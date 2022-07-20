Loading...

Striker's agent deletes Newcastle United transfer tease from Instagram after arriving on Tyneside

The agent of Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko has been in Newcastle this week.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Newcastle United are in the market for a striker having failed to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims. The club have now turned their attention elsewhere and Sesko would certainly fit the bill as a potential alternative.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Salzburg in all competitions last season and has also been capped 13 times by Slovenia.

And Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has fuelled speculation regarding a move for his client by posting a photograph in Newcastle.

Via the Pro Transfer Agency Instagram account, Basanovic posted a photograph in an airport with the caption ‘destination?’ and the two-eyes emoji. This was followed by an image of Newcastle’s Quayside.

And it certainly got Newcastle fans talking which led to Basanovic deleting the photograph from Instagram entirely. The deletion of the photo could be interpreted in different ways, but it’s one to keep an eye on.

Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko (R) celebrates with Salzburg's Maurits Kjaergaard for scoring the 2-3 during a friendly match between Red Bull Salzburg and Ajax Amsterdam, on July 19, 2022 in Saalfelden (Photo by JFK/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)
