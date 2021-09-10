Steve Bruce set to call up highly-rated Newcastle United teenager
Steve Bruce is set to name teenager Joe White in his squad for tomorrow’s visit to Old Trafford.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:44 pm
And Newcastle’s injury-hit head coach is ready to include him in his squad for the Manchester United game.
"Joe White’s come up to the first team in the last 10 days or so, trained with us, and will maybe be involved tomorrow,” said Bruce.
White “caught the eye” in a pre-season friendly win over Burton Albion in late July.