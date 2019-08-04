Steve Bruce opens up on Jack Colback's Newcastle United future
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has cast doubt over the future of midfielder Jack Colback.
The midfielder has sat out the Magpies’ last two pre-season friendlies with a groin strain – but when asked about the player, Bruce was less than commital on whether the player had a certain future on Tyneside.
He said: “He nicked a groin. He has a strain.
“By the end of this week I have to name a 25-man squad with three goalkeepers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The awful side of my job is that you have to disappoint a few players.
“All of them have really had a go for me but I can only pick 22 (outfield players).”
Colback only returned to the fold at St James’s Park following the departure of Rafa Benitez this summer, having been frozen out by the Spaniard after a training ground fall out.