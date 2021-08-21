Steve Bruce makes Newcastle United transfer admission

The pair missed a combined total of 25 Premier League matches last season, which largely contributed to the Magpies’ battle with relegation.

Once the duo returned – Saint-Maximin in particular – United surged towards safety, also aided by a tweak in formation and Joe Willock’s remarkable goalscoring form.

Given Dwight Gayle and Joelinton scored just five league goals between them last term, United fans have questioned whether there is sufficient depth in attack.

Newcastle United pair Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, Bruce does not share similar fears. He said: “It is the difficulty we all face. Wolves faced it with (Raul) Jimenez. How important he is to them, they miss his goals.

“We are not going to have a Saint-Maximin or a Callum Wilson in reserve.

“I am convinced we have enough goals in our team having watched us. Certainly at the back end of last year. We want to replicate that but also improve defensively.

“We have got to try and attack, looking at the team we have got we have two wing-backs who are attack-minded, we have two in the middle of the park who want to score a goal in Almiron and Joe Willock and two up top.

“I am convinced there are goals in the team. But we have to try and improve defensively and not leave the gaping gaps, big holes we did last week.”

That said, Bruce did admit a lot of United’s success depends on Saint-Maximin and Wilson staying fit.

Bruce added: “We’re like a lot of teams, and I was asked on the radio, if everybody is fit, and I’ve said this repeatedly, then we know we are a very decent side.