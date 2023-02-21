Milinkovic-Savic’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires at the end of next season, leading to speculation he may be on the move when the transfer window reopens this summer. Both Newcastle United and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old in recent times.

Milinkovic-Savic has spent eight years with Lazio since joining from Genk in 2015 and their sporting director Igli Tare has suggested that the midfielder’s bond with the club could determine his future plans.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic of Lazio (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Tare told DAZN, as picked up by Football Italia: “Those who have played for Lazio have a strong bond with the club and the city. Some players have been here for a long time and Milinkovic-Savic is among them. He has a solid bond with Lazio and whatever happens will be the best choice for him and the club.”